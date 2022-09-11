 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.

The boom at 2:13 p.m. led to social media posts questioning whether it was thunder or possibly a meteorite.

A lightning detector registered a single strike of lightning at the same time the thunder was reported, Kranz said. It was a positive charged cloud-to-ground flash with strong current, causing the unexpected boom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News