Louisiana governor at odds with Biden over oil, gas policy

“I know he’s arguing. He’s working it every day. He’s constantly calling me looking for new ammunition” to make his case to the Biden administration, Harris said.

But lawmakers on the state House and Senate natural resources committees pushed Edwards to make a direct appeal to Biden, noting that as the only Democratic governor in the Deep South he could have more sway with the president.

“We've got to do something, talk to somebody and make some moves,” said Sen. Mike Fesi, a Houma Republican who owns an oil and gas pipeline construction and maintenance company.

While the Edwards administration talked of trying to negotiate with the White House, Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry intends more direct challenges to the Biden administration's regulatory and executive actions.

“In cases where we can, we will litigate,” said Bill Stiles, Landry's chief deputy.

States have little control or say in the management of federal lands and waters, however, leaving political pressure, appeals to Congress and suggestions for alternate policies among their options to reverse Biden's policies.