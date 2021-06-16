Lumber costs start to dip after reaching sky-high levels

Little told Fox Business he doesn't expect a "tremendous amount of change in the environment that we have."

"We might have passed the peak so to speak. However, we will trade at a really, really high range for the remainder of this year (and) well into 2022," Little said.

In May, he told CNBC that he expected prices to remain elevated for the "foreseeable future." In June, he told that outlet that his forecast hasn't changed.

"We're in month number 12 of what we believe to be a 24-to-30-month ... cyclical bull wave," Little told CNBC. "We really believe the new three-year mean will be much, much higher — almost two times — than what we've seen the previous 20 years."

Bloomberg also reports that a return to pre-pandemic levels shouldn't be expected anytime soon.

"'Nosebleed' prices won't last, but strong demand, a limited supply response and a rising cost curve all point to above-trend prices for at least the next 12-24 months," BMO analyst Mark Wilde said, according to Bloomberg.

Scott Reaves, forest operations director for Domain Timber Advisors, told Bloomberg that "strong U.S. home building" is expected to last for several years, which will keep prices above $500 per 1,000 board feet for the next five to eight years.