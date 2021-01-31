Maine company successfully launches prototype rocket

Another aspect that makes bluShift's rocket different is its hybrid propulsion system.

It relies on a solid fuel and a liquid oxidizer passing either through or around the solid fuel; the result is a simpler, more affordable system than a liquid fuel-only rocket, said spokesperson Seth Lockman. The fuel is a proprietary biofuel blend sourced from farms, Deri said.

“It’s a very nontoxic fuel, I like to say that I could give it to either one of my little daughters. Nothing bad would happen to them, I swear," he said. “So it’s very much nontoxic. It’s carbon neutral.”

The goal is to create a small rocket that could launch a 30-kilogram (66-pound) payload into low-Earth orbit, more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) above Earth's surface. Lockman said orbit could be possible by 2024.

The company has spent $800,000 on research and development, with some of the money coming from NASA.

Representatives from bluShift said they don't anticipate being able to launch from Brunswick, where they are headquartered, because of population density in the area.