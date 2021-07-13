Maine governor vetoes consumer-owned electric utility

On Tuesday, she reiterated her concerns about the bill, calling it "a patchwork of political promises rather than a methodical reformation of Maine’s complicated electrical transmission and distribution system.”

She said she had a number of concerns including who'd operate the grid, the potential loss of property taxes for several communities, and the bill's language that could affect the tax-exempt status of bonds.

She said she wasn’t closing the door on a takeover of the utilities but said she wants more time and effort to go into the vetting.

In the meantime, she said the state should step up its regulatory efforts through the Public Utilities Commission, look at performance-based incentives like those used in Hawaii and consider beefing up the state's divestiture law.

William Dunn from Our Power, which will lead the referendum drive to put the proposal before voters, dismissed the idea that regulators can solve the problems facing the utilities.

“Maine regulators cannot fix this problem any more than a mouse can tame a cat," Dunn said.

