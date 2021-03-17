Make a plan to get your money resolution back on track

But sometimes resolutions are beyond rescuing. If your financial situation has changed since you set it — say you lost your job or unexpectedly faced a major home repair — it’s perfectly acceptable to tweak it or walk away.

“Financial planning is a process, not an event,” says Trent Porter , a certified financial planner , life coach and founder of Priority Financial Partners in Durango, Colorado. “Life’s going to change, and your goals and how you get there are going to need to adapt.”

KNOW YOUR REASON

Ready to give your resolution another go? Ask yourself why you’ve chosen this goal and what exactly you hope to accomplish.

“Maybe it’s less stress on your marriage or partnership, maybe it’s the ability to go on vacation once the world opens up again, and maybe it’s the ability to retire one year earlier,” Hubble says.

Having a personal reason in mind can inspire you to see it through.

TAKE SMALLER STEPS

If you know your “why” but struggle with how to work toward the resolution, try making “little plans within the big plan,” Hubble says. Think about what you can do on a daily, weekly or monthly basis to make reaching your 2021 goal more manageable.