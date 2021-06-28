Make-a-Wish clarifies policy after confusion on vaccinations

The Make-a-Wish Foundation is disputing what it calls a “misinformation” campaign about whether children who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible to have their wishes granted.

The foundation says these children are in fact still eligible.

An edited video of Make-a-Wish Foundation CEO Richard Davis that went viral on social media over the weekend caused a stir by seeming to suggest that only vaccinated children would be eligible to have wishes granted. Stars like actor Rob Schneider and numerous donors declared that if the foundation had decided not to grant wishes to unvaccinated children, they would no longer support it.

The confusion arose from the fact that the video clip that went viral cuts off before Davis had finished his explanation in the two-minute, 22-second video about which children would be eligible. The outbreak of COVID-19 had led Make-a-Wish to suspend granting wishes — for all children, whether vaccinated for not — that might put them at risk.