Man handcuffs, tortures victim in Northwest Indiana home; victim airlifted, police say

His father told police "that his son had been assaulting his friend and that he was sick of it" and that "he was afraid that Jason was going to kill (the victim) sooner or later," court reports said.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital with life threatening injuries after being taken to a local hospital. Police said he is currently in stable condition.

Investigators collected several weapons from the scene and several pieces of bloody clothing, including two stun guns, handcuffs, brass knuckles, a taser, two knives, a hatchet and an expandable baton. Dried blood was visible on one of the knife blades, the metal baton and one of the tasers, police reported.

Jason Kalbac was being held at Lake County Jail Friday.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Schererville Police Detective Dave Nangle at 219-322-5000. To remain anonymous, call 219-865-4646.

“I am glad the officers and detectives resolved this so quickly,” Cook said. “We have had several calls in the past involving confinement and battery, but not to the extent of this case.”

History of violence