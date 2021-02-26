Man handcuffs, tortures victim in Schererville home; victim airlifted, police say

The caller told police that his son had bludgeoned his son's friend inside the home, stating there was blood everywhere.

Jason Kalbac fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers stopped him a short distance from the home and he was arrested, police said.

Police tended to the victim, a 26-year-old Schererville man, who was bleeding profusely from his left arm.

The victim said he lived five months with Jason Kalbac, who told the victim he was not allowed to leave the residence. The victim further told officers that Jason Kalbac became physically abusive for the last 48 hours and used a Taser, a police-style expandable baton and brass knuckles to beat and torture him, police said.

Court reports show that the two men were playing video games in Jason Kalbac's bedroom when he began blaming the victim for his problems and an argument ensued.

Jason Kalbac then handcuffed the victim in the bedroom and hit him several times with an expandable metal baton, court records said. The victim eventually managed to get his hands out of the handcuffs, but Jason Kalbac tased him and began to stab his head and body with a hatchet.