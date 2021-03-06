Manchin, key Senate swing vote, boosts West Virginia's hopes

Musgrave's group looks to Manchin now after campaigning against his 2018 bid for a second full term, which he won with just under 50% of the vote. Manchin opposes public funding for abortions but stops short of supporting an outright ban. Still, he typically scores a low rating from abortion-rights groups, which puts him more in line with West Virginians who collectively have sent mixed signals on abortion.

With his centrist instincts in such a red state, Manchin has occasionally been the subject of rumors he'll switch parties.

“Republicans kind of have this day-dream that just because he’s conservative on some issues that would mean he would jump parties,” Rupp said.

That's unlikely, especially given Manchin's newfound clout, he said. And that's fine with Matt Kerner, a 54-year-old West Virginian who wants Manchin to never forget that 16% of the people in his state live below the poverty line, the sixth-highest rate in the nation, according to the U.S. Census.

“We're hoping Senator Manchin remembers that he represents some of the poorest people in this country,” Kerner said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.