Marchers compare deadly coal battle to Manchin's wage stance

“The bottom line is, 100 years ago, black and white miners were fighting against two things," Barber said. "They were fighting against the bosses that were controlling the politics, and being paid in scrip. And they got tired of it.

“Today Manchin is blocking people from getting their due. And he’s blocking voting rights, which is allowing the elite to control who get elected. It’s all wrong. And that’s why 100 years later, we would be dishonoring them if we weren’t standing up for this.”

Manchin said in a statement later Thursday that “every American and West Virginian deserves to make a living wage. We cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good.”

Instead of a $15 minimum wage, he has proposed an $11 minimum wage indexed to the cost of living, which he said “would ensure no one working 40 hours a week is living below the poverty guidelines while also removing Congress from the constant battle to raise the minimum wage year after year.”