McDonald's to mandate anti-harassment training worldwide

Kempczinski, who became president and CEO after Easterbrook was forced out, said many franchisees provided the training. But as he thought about the company's values during the pandemic, which put more emphasis than ever on the health and safety of food workers, he felt it was important to expand the training and make it a requirement.

Kempckinski wouldn’t say whether McDonald’s has removed any franchisees from its system because of worker harassment charges. Often, when a franchise isn’t ensuring workers’ safety, it has other problems that can lead to its dismissal from the system, he said.

Details are still being worked out, but Kempczinski said he expects employees will be given training when they start working for McDonald’s. Restaurants might also have training once a year for all employees. That’s similar to the kind of training that is already being done at the company’s Chicago headquarters.

McDonald’s said it will continue to work with experts and make anti-harassment materials available, but franchisees will be allowed to choose their own training programs.

Kempczinski said he hopes McDonald’s action becomes a model for the restaurant industry.

“Let’s use this to raise the entire standards for the industry,” he said.