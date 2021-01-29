Michigan approves Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel permits

“We have issued permits designed to ensure that if a tunnel is constructed, it will be in strict compliance with relevant statutes and adhere to stringent protections against impacts to the Great Lakes,” Clark said.

Enbridge has pledged to cover all costs of the $500 million project, which it says will be completed by 2024.

The tunnel “will make a safe pipeline even safer,” spokesman Ryan Duffy said, describing the permit approval as “an important milestone” for a project “virtually eliminating the potential for any release from Line 5 into the straits.”

Environmental groups and tribes fighting to decommission Enbridge's Line 5, which transports oil and natural gas liquids used in propane between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario, also oppose the tunnel. They say it would pollute the waters, harm fish and damage shoreline wetlands while boosting use of fossil fuels that contribute to global warming.

The permit approval is “a huge disappointment,” said Liz Kirkwood, executive director of Traverse City-based For Love of Water, saying there was “compelling evidence of significant environmental harm."