Michigan fines barber over Capitol protest, other violations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop last spring during the coronavirus pandemic was fined $9,000 for violating licensing rules, including joining a protest where hairstylists cut hair on the Capitol lawn.

Karl Manke will appeal the penalties in court, his lawyer said.

The Board of Barber Examiners on Monday accepted an administrative law judge's findings and issued the fines for violations — including barbering on the Capitol steps, where he was not licensed to operate. He also allowed used neck strips and piles of hair to accumulate on the floor in his Owosso barbershop and stored a comb in his shirt pocket instead of a covered container, according to the board, whose membership consists primarily of barbers.

The fines were levied against both Manke and his business, and $6,000 stemmed from his participation in the Capitol demonstration last May.

“It shows their pettiness, it shows their vindictiveness. The lack of proportionality here is almost breathtaking really,” said David Kallman, Manke's attorney.

The state declined to comment.