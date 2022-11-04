 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miller Lite is selling a Christmas tree stand that doubles as a beer keg

Miller Lite tree stand

Miller Lite is selling a Christmas tree stand that doubles as a beer keg.

 From Molson Coors

Miller Lite has quite a gift waiting under the tree for beer lovers this year: a new Christmas Tree Keg Stand.

The tree stand -- basically a small table used to support the tree -- can fit around a quarter-barrel keg beneath it. The design "makes it seem as if beer is being poured from the tree," Sarah Showak, associate marketing manager at Miller Lite, said in a company blog post Wednesday.

Available online for $49.99 starting November 10, the limited-edition keg stand is the newest addition to the company's annual holiday lineup, which has included ugly holiday sweaters and beanies as well as the popular "Beernaments," a six-pack of round tree ornaments with the Miller Life logo that fit around 12-ounce cans of beer.

The stand will support a tree that weighs up to 150 pounds, or a five-foot evergreen tree complete with lights and ornaments, according to the company, and is "playing off the success of Beernaments, making beer part of the holiday," said Showak.

People are also reading…

The oldest beer ever found was recently unearthed in China.

The holiday line is meant to target consumers during a season that traditionally boosts liquor sales in general, at the expense of beer, according to the blog post.

Miller Lite is a unit of Molson Coors (TAP), a beverage giant that also owns brands that include Coors Lite and Blue Moon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

