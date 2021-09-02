Millions to lose jobless aid as claims fall to pandemic low

Their cars are paid off, but the mortgage remains a struggle.

“It’s going to take us a while to get through it,’’ she said. “We are positive in the fact that we’re both willing to do what we need to do.’’

Twenty-five states have already ended the $300 weekly supplement and nearly all of those have also stopped the two emergency federal programs, ending payments for about 3.5 million people, Oxford Economics estimates. Those early cutoffs occurred after some businesses complained in the spring and summer that they couldn't find enough people to hire.

Nearly all the 25 states are run by Republican governors — except for Louisiana — and most asserted that the $300-a-week in supplemental federal aid was discouraging the unemployed from taking jobs. Posted job openings — a record 10.1 million in June — have been rising faster than applicants have lined up to fill them.