Mississippi reckons with ending pay boost for the unemployed

Workers are demanding more than they were before the pandemic, employers say.

Matt Roberts, general manager at Shaggy’s Biloxi Beach, said the restaurant is fully staffed since it raised pay to a guaranteed $15 an hour for every full-time position, adding medical, vision and dental benefits. The Biloxi restaurant is one of five Shaggy's locations and has about 90 employees.

“There’s a lot of coast restaurants that are having to close on certain days of the week because they don’t have enough employees that want to get paid, you know, $7.25 an hour to cook in the kitchen,” Roberts said.

He said he wants employees to know they are valued.

“Have a little empathy, you know?" Roberts said. "We just want to make it so employees have a livable wage where they not only just take care of themselves, they can take care of their families."

Folks said she's losing hope of finding a job before the June 12 deadline. Tasks like buying clothes for her 11-year-old son have become a source of stress.

"I’m literally having to go to churches and beg them to help," she said. “It's embarrassing, I’ve worked my whole life, and now I have to ask people for help, and I’m not one to do that.”