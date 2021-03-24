Mississippi to increase lowest welfare payments in the US

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will increase the lowest monthly welfare payments in the nation under a bill signed into law Wednesday by the state's Republican governor.

Mississippi has long been one of the poorest states in the U.S., and the measure made law by Gov. Tate Reeves marks the first time in 21 years that the state will expand payments through the program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The payments in Mississippi have been $146 for a family of two, $170 for a family of three and $194 for a family of four.

The new law authorizes an increase of $90 a month to each category, based on a recommendation from the head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. State senators said the increase would cost about $2.8 million a year and be paid with federal funding.

Senate Bill 2759 became law as soon as Reeves signed it. The Department of Human Services has told legislators that recipients could start seeing the higher payments in June or July.