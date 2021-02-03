Missouri lawmaker loses some power amid stem cell fraud case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker indicted on federal fraud charges for falsely promoting a treatment as having stem cells to help with COVID-19 and other illnesses has been stripped of some of her legislative power.

House Speaker Rob Vescovo on Monday removed fellow Republican Rep. Tricia Derges from all her committee assignments after a federal grand jury indicted the Nixa legislator on fraud charges.

She allegedly falsely promoted a treatment she was selling at medical clinics as containing stem cells that could treat various diseases, including COVID-19.

The 20-count indictment unsealed Monday also accuses the 63-year-old of illegally providing prescription drugs to clients and making false statements to federal agents investigating the case.

Derges did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Monday seeking comment. She was released on her own recognizance after making an initial court appearance during which she pleaded not guilty to all the charges.