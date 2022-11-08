 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials

  • Updated
  • 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday's decision came after a juror in the case against Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan contracted COVID-19 and no alternates were available due to high turnover during the month-long trial. Prosecutors suggested continuing with only 11 jurors, an option allowed under federal court rules, but defense lawyers would not consent.

Islam and Dawan are former executives at Universal Companies, the affordable housing and charter school nonprofit founded by Philadelphia music producer Kenny Gamble to improve the city’s communities through education, real estate and other realms.

People are also reading…

The two were acquitted last week of charges accusing them of bribing Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, who were themselves acquitted of honest services wire fraud charges in connection with the nonprofit.

But Islam and Dawan still faced separate racketeering conspiracy, wire and honest services fraud charges in the alleged embezzlement of nearly $500,000 from the nonprofit through inflated salaries, bonuses, and unauthorized expanses and the alleged bribery of a Wisconsin official for support of expanding charter schools in Milwaukee.

Both men have denied wrongdoing, and a defense attorney last week contended that they fully earned their six-figure salaries. Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they would seek a retrial.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This climate-resistant coffee could save Mozambique's rainforests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News