Mistrial halts case on minimum wage for immigrant detainees

GEO maintained that the detainees were not employees under the Washington Minimum Wage Act. Even if they were, the company said, it would be unlawfully discriminatory for Washington to require GEO to pay them minimum wage — now $13.69 an hour — when the state doesn’t pay minimum wage to inmates who work at its own prisons or other detention facilities.

The jury indicated it could not reach agreement on either question before it: whether the detainees were employed by GEO, and, if they were employed, if the law discriminated against the company.

The definition of “employee” in Washington’s minimum wage law is broad — it includes anyone who is permitted to work by an employer, without regard to immigration or legal work status. The law says residents of “a state, county, or municipal” detention facility are not entitled to minimum wage for work they perform.

The detention center didn't fit that exemption because it's a private, for-profit facility, not a “state, county or municipal” one, attorneys for the state and for the detainees argued. At one point in their deliberations, the jurors sent a question to the judge, asking if “municipal” meant the same thing as “federal.” The judge responded that no, “municipal” referred to a city or town, not the federal government.