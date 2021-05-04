Montana ends unemployment pay boost amid worker shortage

The Labor Department has not seen evidence that enhanced unemployment benefits are keeping people out of the labor force, Trupo said.

Montana unemployment recipients can get between $151 and $510 weekly from the state’s program, meaning people claiming unemployment benefits from the state were getting between $451 and $810 weekly because of the federal boost.

The minimum wage in the state is $8.65 per hour, adding up to $346 per week for a full-time job.

Under the new Montana incentive program, workers currently receiving unemployment payments can qualify for a one-time $1,200 bonus after they have completed four weeks in their new jobs. The governor approved $15 million in funding for the incentives from federal coronavirus relief money allocated to the state.

There are about 25,000 people currently filing unemployment claims for payments in the state, according to the Montana Department of Labor. The department also estimates there are about 14,000 job openings.

The state's unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% last month, reaching pre-pandemic joblessness levels. Despite an influx of new residents to the state, Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau said the state's workforce is 10,000 workers smaller than it was before the pandemic