More gains for Big Tech send stock indexes mostly higher

Stocks edged mostly higher in midday trading Thursday, helped by big technology companies that reported strong results overnight and more economic data pointing to a solid recovery.

Investors cheered a report showing that the U.S. economy grew sharply in the first quarter, a sign that the economic impact of the pandemic may be easing. The housing market is also going strong, with more Americans signing contracts to buy homes in March after two months of declines.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:31 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 18 points, or 0.1%, to 33,838 and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

“Altogether, it seems like everything is coming into place at once,” said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

Big risks to the market still include rising inflation getting out of hand and any aspect of the virus pandemic worsening and throwing off the economic recovery.

“Without one of those two, the macroeconomic direction seems clear,” he said.