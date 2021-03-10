Music? Yes. Dancing? No, as New Orleans eases virus rules

“Each club, institution, is really going to have to look at those and then check with the state fire marshal,” city health director Jennifer Avegno said at a news conference with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “They’re not overly onerous. They can be done.”

Rachael Arrington, a manager at the Maple Leaf Bar, a neighborhood music joint that hasn't opened since March 16, 2020, says the club cannot meet the requirements. The stage is narrow, posing a problem in keeping performers 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart. “That's definitely going to be an issue,” Arrington said, adding that for the time being the business will focus on outdoor concerts and events sponsored with other venues.

Live music has not been allowed at indoor events in New Orleans in almost a year, since the city became an early hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic. Bars have been under on-again, off-again shutdown orders and efforts to prevent the spread of the disease resulted in a virtual shutdown of Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras, when the thoroughfare of restaurants and entertainment venues would ordinarily have been crowded with revelers.

The disease is blamed for 769 deaths in the city, so far.