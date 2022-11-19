NEW YORK (AP) — Musk says Trump's Twitter account will be reinstated, nearly 2 years after it was dropped in aftermath of Jan. 6.
Just In
Musk says Trump's Twitter account will be reinstated, nearly 2 years after it was dropped in aftermath of Jan. 6
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other "edged weapon," police disclosed Tuesday.
The victims ranged in age from 3 to 12. Officials said no foul play is suspected.
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, but a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House. He may have to stave off a long list of potential challengers. Watch live and get updates here.