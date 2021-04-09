Musk statement on Tesla production raises questions

In 2018, the SEC charged Musk with securities fraud for statements he had made on Twitter saying that he had the funding he needed to take Tesla private — a contention that drove up Tesla's share price. In fact, Musk did not have the money secured. The matter was settled, with Musk and Tesla each agreeing to pay a $20 million fine and to hire someone to review Musk's tweets before they are sent.

Musk has made no secret of his disdain for the SEC. Distorting the meaning of the agency's acronym, he has branded the SEC the “shortseller enrichment commission” — short sellers bet that a stock price will fall — and said in a television interview that he doesn't respect the commission.

There is no doubt that Musk stated on the conference call that Tesla was producing the Models S and X.

“We're super excited to announce the new Model S and Model X Plaid are in production now and will be delivered in February,” Musk said on the call. “So we have been able to bring forward the Plaid Model S and X – Model S will be delivered in February and Model X a little later. The Model S Plaid, we’re actually in production now, and we’ll be delivering next month."