Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech

But in one example from April 25, 2018, Squire reported to Facebook a group called “Purge Worldwide,” according to the lawsuit. The group's description reads: “This is an anti Islamic group A Place to share information about what is happening in your part of the world."

Facebook responded that it would not remove the group or the content. The lawsuit cites other examples of groups with names like “Death to Murdering Islamic Muslim Cult Members” and “Filth of Islam" that Facebook did not remove despite being notified, even though Facebook policy prohibits “reference or comparison to filth" on the basis of religion. In the latter case Facebook did remove some posts from the group, but not the group itself.

The lawsuit also cites an exception Facebook made to its policy for former President Donald Trump, for whom Facebook made an exception to its rules when he posted as a candidate in 2016 about banning all Muslims from entering the U.S.