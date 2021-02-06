Nabisco plant in to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless

The company vowed to work with employees and their unions to support them through the transition.

Laurie Guzzinati, the company’s senior director of corporate and government affairs in North America, acknowledged that it was “a difficult day for employees" but said the decision wasn't made lightly. She said the closure decision “is not a reflection of their contributions or their commitment to the business.”

Local 719 President Richard Nazzaro called the decision by company officials “despicable," saying employees had “worked loyally all through the pandemic, every day coming into work risking their health to provide cookies to the American people and profits for their pocket.”

Workers, he said, “are devastated. They have no idea what the future holds for them and their families.”

Closure of the plant was considered a few years ago, but the company chose then to shutter a Philadelphia facility instead.

Peluso said Fair Lawn was committed to keeping the property commercial rather than residential, adding that he has been approached with redevelopment proposals including using the site for a distribution center or a studio to produce films and TV shows.

