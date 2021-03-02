Nashville music club owners recall night the music died

As the virus raged on, the dream of once again packing Basement East full of music lovers seemed shakier than ever.

“There were times that thought crossed my mind: ‘It’s not going to happen,’” Brown said.

The club first opened its doors in 2015, but it took nearly five years for the venue to turn a profit. It wasn’t until 2020 that Brown and Grimes felt they could breathe, that what they were doing was working. The partners — who describe themselves as grown teenagers with a love for rock ‘n’ roll — had wanted to celebrate their five-year anniversary in April 2020, but the tornado and pandemic had other plans.

Now, as the anniversary of the two catastrophic events approaches, the partners are hoping to finally reopen. Amid signs that virus cases are dropping and with more people getting vaccinated, they’ve set their sights on this spring. But they still plan to require patrons to wear masks and will spread tables out throughout the club’s 5,000-square-foot (465-square-meter) space.

When the tornado struck Basement East last March, it left one thing standing: A portion of a wall mural with the slogan, “I believe in Nashville.”