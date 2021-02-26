Nevada governor proposes giving tech firms power to govern

Blockchain is a digital ledger known mostly for recording cryptocurrency transactions. It also has been adopted by local governments for everything from documenting marriage licenses to facilitating elections.

The Innovation Zone proposal has sparked concerns about ceding excessive amounts of power to technology companies. But Blockchains CEO Jeffrey Berns insists that the company's technology has the potential to empower people to control their digital footprint.

“What we’re trying to build is a place where you have power instead of companies,” he told The Associated Press earlier in February.

An economic impact study commissioned by Blockchains projects the company's Innovation Zone will create jobs, economic activity and revenue from a tax imposed on transactions made on the blockchain. The study projects Blockchains' proposal will eventually generate $2.2 billion in direct output annually, about 1.3% of Nevada's overall economic activity.

But forecasting the economic impact of unproven technology is difficult, particularly because many of the potential applications of the company's ledger technology have yet to be invented.