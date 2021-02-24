 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New home sales jump 4.3% in January
0 comments
AP

New home sales jump 4.3% in January

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New home sales jump 4.3% in January

In this image taken with a drone, new townhouses are shown in Valencia, Pa., on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Sales of new homes fell by 3.5% in September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 959,000 million units. The Commerce Department said Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, that despite the modest decrease, sales of new homes are up 32.1% from a year earlier, as the housing market remains strong despite the pandemic.

 Ted Shaffrey

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Demand for new homes in the U.S. surged 4.3% in January as the housing market remains one of the strongest segments of the economy.

Last month's increase pushed sales of new homes to an adjusted annual rate of 923,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That's much stronger than the 855,000 economists were expecting. December's new home sales figure was revised higher as well, from 842,000, to 885,000.

The median price of a new home sold in January slipped 346,400 but is still up more than 5% from a year ago. Persistent demand fueled by record low mortgage rates has pushed prices higher over the past year.

After a three-month spring slide due to the coronavirus outbreak, housing boomed in the summer and fall until a downturn in November. It appears to be surging again with the busy spring buying season approaching.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of dolphins 'stampede' off California coast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show
National

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show

  • Updated

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during 2020 as coronavirus claimed more American lives than the greatest war. Blacks and Hispanics suffered the worst death rates, researchers say, but also people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News