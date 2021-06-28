New UAW president will face huge post-pandemic challenges

“I can't even imagine a time with more change than we're dealing with,” said Kristin Dziczek, senior vice president at the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Ann Arbor, Michigan. If the union can't organize Southern battery factories, it won't be able to set wages in that business like it has done in auto manufacturing, she said.

Curry, 55, has only about a year to distance himself from the corruption and convince members he'll get the union on track. Sometime before November, members will vote to decide whether they want to directly elect their leaders instead of the current system in which leadership is chosen by delegates to a convention. If they agree to direct elections, those will have to happen before June 30 of next year.

“This transition now gives Curry and this team a year basically before the convention to get a track record, to get some experience with the members about how they will lead,” Dziczek said.

Gamble was the union's first Black president, and Curry will be the second. He will be replaced as secretary-treasurer by Frank Stuglin, 61, who now is director of a union region covering the Detroit area.

In a statement Monday, Curry said he would continue to build on a commitment of transparency, reforms, and checks and balances in the wake of the scandal.