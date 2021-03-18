Newsmax hires Trump adviser Jason Miller, Giuliani's son

NEW YORK (AP) — The conservative network Newsmax said Thursday it is hiring Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump as a contributor who will provide commentary on a variety of issues.

Newsmax also says it is also hiring Andrew Giuliani, an ex-Trump aide and son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, for a similar contributor's role.

Hiring former politicians and government officials to provide commentary is hardly unusual for television news networks. Hiring somebody when he's still working for a prominent politician is, although Newsmax has made no secret of its support for Trump.

It's not something a traditional news organization would do, “but I don't consider Newsmax to be doing serious journalism,” said Kelly McBride, chair of the Craig Newmark Center for Ethics and Leadership at the Poynter Institute, a journalism think tank.

Miller will be a paid contributor and his deal is non-exclusive, meaning he can still speak freely to other news outlets, said Brian Peterson, a spokesman for the network.

“He is a contributor, not a host or full-time employee,” Peterson said. “We disclose his relationship with the former president. If he becomes active in any political campaigns, we will review his status with us.”