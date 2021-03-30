Newsmax keeps most, not all, of post-election samplers

NEW YORK (AP) — The trajectory of the conservative network Newsmax is a clear example of how statistics can tell different stories, depending on how you look at them.

After former President Trump suggested post-Election Day that his fans check Newsmax out, the network's daily viewership average shot up to nearly 275,000 last November, the Nielsen company said. In the period between President Biden's inauguration and mid-March, Newsmax averaged 207,400 viewers — a 24% decrease.

Pull back a little further, however, and consider Newsmax's average of 57,800 viewers last October. Compared to that month, the post-inauguration viewership is up 259%. It's up 533% over last September.

In other words, a majority — although not all — of the curious viewers from last November have stuck around.

“I think we're in a very, very strong position,” said Chris Ruddy, Newsmax founder and CEO. “We've consolidated a lot of our success over the last 90 days.”