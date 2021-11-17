NJ breaks own monthly sports betting record: $1.3B in bets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's red-hot sports betting industry smashed its own national record in October for the highest amount of bets taken in a single month, topping $1.3 billion.

That figure easily surpassed the $1.01 billion worth of bets that Atlantic City's nine casinos and the three horse tracks that offer sports betting took in September.

And it also emphasizes just how much is at stake in a looming cross-border war for sports betting dollars once New York state offers mobile sports betting. Earlier this month, New York chose vendors to offer mobile sports betting with the goal of having it up and running before the Super Bowl in February.

Nearly $1.2 billion of the $1.3 billion New jersey outlets handled in October was wagered online.

Over the first 10 months of this year, New Jersey has taken in nearly $8.5 billion worth of sports bets.

