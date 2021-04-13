NJ offshore wind to connect at 2 former power plants onshore

Pilar Patterson, permit manager for Orsted, said the onshore work in beach areas would be kept to a minimum during the summer.

She said the company had done visualization studies showing that it would be difficult for the average person to see the windmill turbines from the shoreline, noting that weather conditions, time of day and other factors all affect visibility.

Some Jersey Shore residents have already voiced opposition to the project, based on the possibility of seeing the turbines from the beach.

The project, designed to generate 1,100 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 500,000 homes, would include up to 98 turbines.

The turbines would be illuminated by two types of lighting: aviation lights atop the turbines, which would only activate when a plane is nearby, and navigation lights designed to make the structures visible to boats. The second category of lighting would not be visible from shore; they cannot be seen from farther than 5 nautical miles, Patterson said.

She said the turbines would be spaced far enough apart that recreational vessels and fishing boats can maneuver among them. Orsted and state and federal regulators said minimizing any impact on recreational and commercial fishing is a top priority in building the project.