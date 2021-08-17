No shot, no proof, no service: NYC businesses begin checks

New York City's new rules went into effect Tuesday, but it won't begin fining businesses that don't comply until Sept. 13, offering a grace period for implementation.

The Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday was not requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination. A ticket agent said he didn't know when the requirement was supposed to start.

Avner Balkany, visiting from Israel with his family, said he was unaware of the city's new rules but would have been prepared anyway, as he reached for his wallet to show his vaccination card.

“We have to persuade as many people as possible to get vaccinated," he said. “I know this is problematic — people's rights — but, still, this is an emergency, In an emergency, you have to take aggressive measures,”

New York City averaged 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus a day over the past seven days, up from around 200 a day in late June.

A $10 million media blitz was also launching Tuesday as part of the city's visitor outreach. The mayor announced that about 100 vaccination sites will pop up at such places as gyms and that the city would send out over 600 canvassers to help.