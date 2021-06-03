Nonprofit EmbraceRace helps parents explain race to children

A key part of EmbraceRace’s approach is using storytelling to connect with children, particularly those who have been made to feel different because of their race.

The nonprofit has used some of the new money to pay storytelling trainers to help more than a dozen people share personal reflections, such as what it means to to be biracial, a descendant of people who enslaved others, or the parent of an adopted child of a different race.

The use of stories, Grant-Thomas says, is a potent way to move away from a “colorblind” approach to race, which pretends that all people are treated the same, to one that encourages rigorous conversations about racial identity.

“We use those stories as sort of a seedbed for community building,” he says.

However, as the United States moves beyond the first anniversary of Floyd’s murder, Grant-Thomas worries that much of the attention donors have paid to anti-racism efforts will not last.

About a dozen prospective donors are ready to give EmbraceRace a serious hearing, but they might not be a year from now, according to Grant-Thomas.

“Some people will probably be in it for the long haul,” he says, “but the attention is likely to ebb.”