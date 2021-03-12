Nonprofits hail anti-poverty aspects of COVID relief measure

The funding will be primarily directed to existing programs to increase the living allowances paid to AmeriCorps members and expand their ranks, though AmeriCorps officials are still sorting out the details.

Samantha Warfield, a spokeswoman for AmeriCorps, said the measure will provide “bold, targeted investments we need in order to support the administration’s top priority of providing immediate relief for the pandemic.” She added that AmeriCorps can expand quickly.

AnnMaura Connolly, head of Voices for National Service, a group that lobbies in support of national-service programs, said the legislation’s provisions that increase the stipend paid to AmeriCorps members — which currently ranges from about $1,120 to $2,230 a month for AmeriCorps Vista members — will be crucial to expanding the economic appeal of national-service positions.

“While the language in the bill is not particularly directive, they do identify some priorities, and an important one is to increase the living allowance of those that serve, because it’s very hard to serve if you don’t have additional support,” said Connolly. “That’s very important from a diversity and equity perspective, and it will allow the corporation to put more boots on the ground and to fill gaps as they are needed.”