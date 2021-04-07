NRA boss says he didn't tell group leaders before bankruptcy

The New York state asked LaPierre Wednesday if McKenzie, who he said also goes by Stanton, was a friend.

“In my work, if I’m the quarterback, he’s one of the people on the field that can hit, is block and tackling, can help us win this and further the interest of the NRA," LaPierre replied.

New York, the NRA and the organization’s largest creditor — its former advertising agency, Ackerman McQueen — have sparred in court over the legitimacy of the bankruptcy and LaPierre's role. But they appear to largely agree that the group is financially sound.

The NRA's bankruptcy filing listed between $100 million and $500 million in assets and placed its liabilities in the same range. Though headquartered in Virginia, the group was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and is incorporated there.

On the witness stand, LaPierre was questioned persistently about his handling of NRA tax documents and other records. At one point, the New York lawyer asked him if attended a mandatory “compliance session” for NRA leaders on the group’s rules and regulations.

“I may have been out of town. I just know I didn’t attend it. I read the material,” LaPierre said. “Looking back on it I wish I had attended it.”

Associated Press writer Lisa Marie Pane in Boise, Idaho, contributed reporting

