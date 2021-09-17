NTSB to investigate Tesla crash in Florida that left 2 dead

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials said Friday they will investigate a fiery Tesla crash that left two people dead in South Florida.

Three investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are traveling next week to Coral Gables, where a Tesla Model 3 left the roadway and collided with a tree Monday, the agency announced on Twitter.

“We always look especially closely at newer technology,” NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said.

The NTSB investigation will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed the car, officials said.

Tesla vehicles don’t use gasoline that could raise the risk of a big fire after a crash, but the company’s guidance to first responders includes a warning about battery fires. Tesla representatives have said that high-speed collisions can result in a fire for any kind of car. The Coral Gables crash occurred near a residential intersection, and it wasn’t immediately known whether speed was a factor.