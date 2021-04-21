NY man's trial starts for Jan. 6-related online threats

According to court papers, Hunt had previously written in December: “We want to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. … Start up the firing squads, mow down these commies, and lets take america back!”

“This case is not about political parties, election results,” Navarro said. He added that it was about “the defendant threatening to kill people."

Defense attorney Jan Rostal told jurors they could label her client “an idiot or clown" but the First Amendment blocked his conviction on a criminal charge which could carry a decade in prison.

“He did something he shouldn't have," she said as Hunt, in a suitcoat and tie, observed passively.

Rostal said Hunt was a registered Democrat who voted for former President Barack Obama but later was disappointed by his Middle East policies.

She said Hunt, who finished college with a theater degree and aspired to be an actor, filmmaker, comedian and journalist, became politically active online to support Trump's efforts to change November's election results.