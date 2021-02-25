NY Times says it needs culture change, better inclusion

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says it needs a culture change to become a better place to work, particularly for people of color.

The newspaper told its employees in a report Wednesday that it will take steps to be more inclusive and welcoming, saying its study of the workplace culture represents a “call to action.”

Like many news organizations, the Times looked inward following a national reckoning on race triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last spring. Many employees were angered by a Times opinion piece by Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton headlined “Send in the Troops” as an option to deal with racial unrest.

More recently, veteran Times science correspondent Donald McNeil Jr. left the paper after it was reported he used a racial slur while talking at a Times-sponsored trip to Peru for students in 2019.

The Times, in its report, committed to increasing the percentage of Blacks and Latinos in leadership roles from 9% now to 13.5% within five years. Dean Baquet, the Times' executive editor since 2014, is Black.

The report also said that a workplace culture that celebrates individual achievement and often relies on “unwritten rules” for advancement can be uncomfortable for many, but particularly people of color.