NYC begins requiring proof of vaccination at eateries, gyms

A stroll through some New York City eateries on the eve of the new rules showed some restaurant staff were unaware they would soon be required to ask patrons to show proof of vaccination or be turned away.

But others were fully aware and still wondering how they would comply.

Restauranteurs like Leon Ellis, the owner of Chocolate, a restaurant in the city's Harlem neighborhood, said the sacrifices need to made to keep the virus from wreaking more havoc on businesses like his.

“This COVID is a big deal. So we need to do everything that we can to make sure that we get it in check," he said. “Whatever needs to be done to control this this spread, especially with this new variant. So I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

He says he is optimistic that customers will keep coming. “I’m thinking positively. I think most people in New York are responsible," noting that New Yorkers know all to well the disruptions the pandemic has already wrought on their day-to-day lives. “New York went through the worst of COVID, and because of the guidelines that were put in place, we’re able to damp it down and control it."