Music publisher, ex-senator's son Drew Alexander dead at 52

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew “Drew” Franklin Alexander, a Nashville music publisher and son of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, died Friday after a short undisclosed illness, his family said. He was 52.

Alexander began working for Curb Records in Nashville in 1994 as a receptionist and rose to lead the company's publishing division, according to an obituary from his family.

During his tenure, Curb Music Publishing earned dozens of industry awards. It also set records for the fastest-rising country single and the longest-charting country single in Billboard Country chart history.

In 2017, Alexander stepped down from his executive role but continued working with the Mike Curb Foundation. He also became an active volunteer with agencies including Second Harvest Food Bank, Nashville Rescue Mission, and Room at the Inn. His motto was “give more than you take,” according to his family.

Alexander served on the boards of The Recording Academy and Belmont School of Music, among others. He was a member of the Country Music Association, the Gospel Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

Alexander is survived by two daughters, Lauren Blair Alexander and Helen Victoria Alexander of Nashville; his parents, Honey and Lamar Alexander of Walland; three siblings; and seven nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service for family members at the family cemetery in Walland. A memorial will be held at a later date in Nashville.

