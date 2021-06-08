Ohio AG suit seeks declaration of Google as public utility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a court to declare Google a public utility and to regulate it as one in the latest twist on the escalating legal efforts to rein in the company that runs the internet's dominant search engine.

The Republican official is alleging that Google has been abusing its power in a way that is discriminatory and anti-competitive to Ohio residents.

“When you own the railroad or the electric company or the cellphone tower, you have to treat everyone the same and give everybody access,” Yost said in a statement.

He added that Google's use of its internet search steers Ohioans to the company's own products.

Google skewered the lawsuit as a misguided attempt to force changes that would diminish the quality of its search results and hurt small businesses that might not otherwise be found by customers.

“Ohioans simply don’t want the government to run Google like a gas or electric company," Google said in a statement. “This lawsuit has no basis in fact or law and we’ll defend ourselves against it in court.”