Oregon Senate votes in favor of bill banning guns in Capitol

About 50 far-right protesters also breached the Oregon Capitol on Dec. 21, during a one-day special session that was closed to the public. They had gathered outside to oppose statewide COVID-19 restrictions, and some toted guns and broke glass doors.

“The events of 2020 are a red flashing light that we need to do something,” Burdick said.

She also cited a U.S. Department of Homeland Security bulletin on Jan. 27 that warned extremists may be emboldened by the breach of the U.S. Capitol to target elected officials and government facilities.

However, others argued that licensed concealed handguns — which about 300,000 Oregonians have — could save lives and protect people.

“It appears as though the supermajority and others believe that you only have the right to possess a gun if you are in your home, and that would be terrific if you lived your entire life in your home. But we don’t. We live our lives in our communities,” said Sen. Tim Knopp, a Bend Republican.

“We go to the store — not normally thought to be a dangerous act, to go to the grocery store, yet as we have seen recently it can be deadly,” he said, noting this week’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.