Owner: Purdue hoped new Oxy would help in crisis; no apology

The family that owns Purdue Pharma had hoped a reformulated version of Oxycontin would help rein in the burgeoning opioid crisis a decade ago, a member of the Sackler family said Thursday in court testimony that once again stopped short of an apology or acceptance of responsibility for the epidemic.

Mortimer D.A. Sackler was the third member of the wealthy family to testify in a hearing, held by videoconference, on whether a judge should accept Purdue’s plan to reorganize into a new company no longer owned by family members.

“I’ve said and my family have said the fact that OxyContin, a product that was sold to help people and reduce pain, also went out and got diverted and hurt people, it is horrible. It got to me, it got to our family. It was not at all what was intended,” Sackler said under questioning from Tad Robinson O’Neill, assistant attorney general of Washington, one of the states suing Purdue.

“I believe that if you’re in a position to help, you have a responsibility to help," Sackler said. "We’re here trying to get this settlement done so we can get these vast sums to these communities to these people to help them.”

O’Neill asked if that was an apology — something no Sackler relative has given amid the crisis.