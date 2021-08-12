OxyContin-maker Purdue goes to judge to confirm settlement

“The plan must be analyzed in light of the alternative, not a comparison to the ideal,” Neiger said in an interview. “Five hundred thousand people have died as result of the opioid crisis thus far. If we go the all-out litigation route, another 500,000 might die before we see a penny from the Sacklers.”

Those with claims against Purdue were given a vote on the settlement, though Judge Drain is not bound by the results. Well over 90% of most groups of creditors — including local governments and individual victims — said they approved, according to court filings.

In the first day of the hearing on Thursday, though, an official with the company that counted the votes acknowledged that the support reflects only those who cast ballots. The majority of the more than 600,000 people and entities who were eligible to vote did not.

A group of Democratic state attorneys general were among the last to get on board. Until July, top state government lawyers were divided nearly evenly on whether to accept the deal. But several of the opponents signed on after Purdue agreed to make company records public and Sackler family members agreed to accelerate payments and increase payments. They would contribute a total of $4.5 billion in cash and a charitable fund.