Pacific Northwest faces shutdowns amid rising virus cases

Brown’s office said she is partnering with state lawmakers to approve a $20 million small business emergency relief package to immediately support affected businesses in extreme risk counties through the commercial rent relief program.

“It’s great that we have more money in the hopper for our clobbered hospitality industry,” Brandt said.

But he added: “The amounts that have been earmarked ... has never been close to enough to make these small businesses whole.”

Brown, aiming to soften the blow to businesses, is also increasing the outdoor capacity limits for bars, restaurants and other sectors from 50 to 100 people in extreme-risk counties as long as they have physical distancing and other safety measures in place.

Some of Oregon’s biggest cities — including Portland, Salem, Bend and Eugene — are in the counties that will be in the most dire category, effective Friday.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, whose city partially lies in Multnomah County, which was moved to extreme risk, urged people to use safety protocols to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“The key to reopening our city is ending the pandemic,” Wheeler said.